Bulgaria: Restrictive Measures Will Be Loosened in Certain Sectors Next Month

“The persistent positive trends in coping with the COVID-19 morbidity rates allow on 4 February 2021 to resume in-person learning for students from 5th to 12th grade, i.e.from the beginning of the second school term under a certain pattern. "It is very important to draw up a plan for students to go back to classes under a scheme designed by the Minister of Education and the Minister of Health", Prime Minister Borisov insisted during the working cabinet meeting.

In the Prime Minister's words, the loosening of restrictions for gyms and other sports facilities should be effected in parallel with the resumption of in-person classes at schools.

Prime Minister Borissov also emphasized the possibility that restaurants will be able to operate at a 50%capacity and close at 10:30 p.m. "Last but not least, it should be considered that the shops in the malls should be able to operate in a clearly defined mode, but without places where many people gather inside the food outlets and there are no children's corners", Prime Minister Borissov was adamant.

The Prime Minister added that the current measures have proven that they help relieve pressure on hospitals and save lives. "But it is very clear to the trade union organizations that when updating the restrictions we will be guided by the morbidity rates dynamics," Prime Minister Borissov told ministers and representatives of the National Operational Headquarters.

"The situation in the country is normal, the number of new cases is 570. We are reporting a slight increase in the rate of newly infected people by approximately 1 percent, with 86 newly hospitalized," reported Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov during the working meeting. He added that it was right that the decision was taken that only half of the vaccines received in the country to be administered while keeping the remaining amount for the second dose, as there is currently a delay in the delivery of vaccines ordered by the European Commission for member states because of manufacturers.

As regards speculation in the public spacve that we have chosen or bet on a particular vaccine manufacturer, this does not hold true," the Health Minister stressed. Angelov added that the contracts concluded for the supply of the vaccines are between the European Commission and the manufacturers. "The only political decision that the Bulgarian state has taken is the decision of the National Assembly authorising the EC to negotiate on behalf of Bulgaria the quantities and types of vaccines, he added.

PM Borissov stressed it is guaranteed that every Bulgarian citizen is given the vaccine which he/she chooses. "In the next two weeks we expect larger supplies," he said.

Head of the NOH, Ventsislav Mutafchiiski drew attention to the fact that almost one in five positive COVID-19 tests is questionable raising doubts of the new strain of the coronavirus, which is much more contagious. "We are awaiting the results of the studies, but we have to be on alert," Mutafchiiski said.