Australia Raises Alarm after 29 Norwegians Die Following Immunization with Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine

Society » HEALTH | January 19, 2021, Tuesday // 10:46
Bulgaria: Australia Raises Alarm after 29 Norwegians Die Following Immunization with Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine

 Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said that the country is seeking urgent information on the deaths of 29 elderly Norwegian patients following their immunization with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine against Covid-19.

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration will seek "additional information, both from the company, but also from the Norwegian medical regulator", Hunt said on Sunday.

Australia has an agreement for 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA) said they could not rule out the possibility that vaccination side effects including fever and nausea had contributed to the deaths, but noted the country was vaccinating elderly people with serious underlying diseases.

"Therefore it is expected that deaths close to the time of vaccination may occur," the agency said in a statement.

Norway has expressed increasing concern about the safety of the Pfizer vaccine on elderly people with serious underlying health conditions.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Australia, Pfizer vaccine, caution
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria