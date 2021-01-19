Bulgaria’s Premier Joins in Official Online Ceremony of OECD
Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will participate in the official online ceremony on the occasion of Bulgaria's accession to the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
This year Bulgaria becomes the 34th member of the Agency, of which the countries operating almost 90% of the installed nuclear facilities in the world are members.
Our country becomes a full-fledged participant in international cooperation with a focus on the excellence of nuclear safety, technology, science, legislation and environmental and economic life issues.
During the ceremony, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, OECD Secretary-General Ángel Gurria, The Director-General of the Nuclear Energy Agency William Magwood and Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova will deliver welcoming speeches.
