Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning for Freezing Cold

iStock

The cold spell of the last week continues today.

Code Yellow has been declared across the country due to expected low temperatures. The lows will be about -9 C, and in some places will plummet to -12 C, the national weather service reports.

Daytime highs will reach 5 C in some regions. The lowest temperatures are still measured in the northeast, where they will not reach positive values.

Light to moderate wind from west-northwest will blow in the Danube plain.

Atmospheric pressure will remain lower than average for the month and no change is expected.

In the following days it will be gradually getting warmer.


 

