Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 570 Newly Infected, 7,533 Recovered

In the past 24 hours, 570 newly infected were documented, 7,533 patients recovered and 82 died of coronavirus complications. That's the statistics as of January 19.

7,964 tests were made - 3,001 PCR and 4,963 rapid antigen tests.

1,185 people were vaccinated, bringing their total number to 19,638.

There are 39,563 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been 8,565 deaths from Covid-19 in our country, 164,255 have recovered.

In hospitals in the country, 3 312 people with COVID-19 are being treated, 329 of them are in intensive care wards.

The total number of registered SARS-CoV-2 carriers in Bulgaria is 212,383, of which 9,281 are medics.

The most of the newly registered cases are in Sofia (city), Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad and Ruse.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 31, Burgas - 15, Varna - 22, Veliko Tarnovo - 10, Vidin - 12, Vratsa - 19, Gabrovo - 7, Dobrich - 7, Kardzhali - 13, Kyustendil - 17, Lovech - 5, Montana - 7, Pazardzhik - 16, Pernik - 12, Pleven - 31, Plovdiv - 40, Razgrad - 7, Ruse - 25, Silistra - 12, Sliven - 16, Smolyan - 1, Sofia-grad - 132, Sofia-region - 17, Stara Zagora - 21, Targovishte - 3, Haskovo - 33, Shumen - 24 , Yambol - 15 new.