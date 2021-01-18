Bulgaria: Over Thousand Works of Art Confiscated from Bozhkov’s Apartment in Sofia

Prosecutor's Office has seized 1,418 paintings and 45 black-and-white drawings from the apartment of Vasil Bozhkov and Elena Dineva in Sofia, according to information posted on the official website of the Prosecutor's Office.

Among the works of art are those of famous Bulgarian artists, such as Vladimir Dimitrov-The Master, Dechko Uzunov, Genko Genkov, Konstantin Shtarkelov, Dimitar Kazakov-Neron, Svetlin Rusev and others.

The confiscated artworks have been handed over for afe keeping to the National Art Gallery in compliance with the established rules and the authorities of the Interior Ministr provided security.

In 2020, another 6,778 objects of high cultural value were seized from the apartment and were handed over for preservation at the National History Museum.

Businessman Vasil Bozhkov, who has fled to Dubai, and Elena Dineva are accused of participating in a crime group and a number of other crimes.