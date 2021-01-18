Nearly One-Third of Recovered from Covid-19 Die in Five Months

Almost a third of recovered Covid patients are readmitted to hospital within five months and up to one in eight die of Covid-related complications.

Research by Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that out of 47,780 people discharged from hospital in the first wave, 29.4 per cent returned to hospital within 140 days and 12.3 per cent died.

The devastating long-term effects of coronavirus can cause many survivors to develop heart problems, diabetes and chronic liver and kidney conditions.

Study author Kamlesh Khunti, professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine at Leicester University, told the Telegraph this was the 'largest study of people discharged from hospital after being admitted with Covid'.

Professor Khunti said: 'People seem to be going home, getting long-term effects, coming back in and dying. We see nearly 30 percent have been readmitted, and that's a lot of people. The numbers are so large.'

The study has yet to be peer-reviewed and the alarming statistics are based on initial data.