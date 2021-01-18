Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Responds to President’s Criticism: Let Him Tell Me What Money to Stop Spending

“The President should specify exactly what money flows I have to stop instead of criticizing the government for uncontrolable spending,” said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during his visit to the southern Bulgarian town of Luki. Borisov's speech was again live streamed on social media and is a response to President Radev's statement about un-transparent spending of budget funds.

“I would very much like when the President speaks up next time to say what money we have to stop allocating. He says a lot of money is being spent. He must say: "Borissov, immediately stop wasting BGN 106 million a month on pensioners, on the 15% pay increase forpolice officers, stop the double increase in teachers' salaries, stop the money for the regional mayors", Borissov commented and continued his speech with the list of other expenditures - the money for the medics on the frontline, for the payroll support measures 60/40, 80/20 and 75/0, or for the Hemus and Struma highways, the roads Botevgrad - Mezdra, Montana - Vratsa – Vidin and Europe motorway.

"Money has been spent, he says. I must have listed expenses worth BGN 5 billion for these projects and for what is being done. You can see in other countries what predicament they are in. In Bulgaria thanks to masterful management at the moment we are fine and the business works", added Borisov, with the caveat that although it is now more difficult but people keep working and building.

“Let him tell me what money to stop spending, and I'll stop it. And to say also what social groups we have benefited, Borissov once again asked the President. For 10 years I’ve been the stingy in the country, but it is no coincidence that we are now in the waiting room of the Eurozone. He also objected to "our know-it-alls" (his critics, etc.) who knew more than Christine Lagarde and Kristalina Georgieva and therefore criticized the Premier.

The Prime Minister is on inspection in Luky, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov. The two examined the reinforced dykes and refurbished streets in the town of Luky.

Borissov also commented again on the repair of the road to the Rila Monastery, for which he has been subjected to severe criticism when days after his inspection a landslide closed it again. "Our nature is very beautiful, but the rocks are very bad. At these temperatures, the water frozen in the rocks makes them fall..." BGN 53 million has been spent to reinforce them and the money is in the accounts of the mayors, who are in charge of the public procurement.

"I do not want to be held accountable for every fallen stone", Borisov pointed out and explained that because of this the government transfers money to the local authorities, which organize both public procurement and control activity.

In the afternoon, Minister Hristo Terziyski called a meeting of the disastermangement staff, it became clear from Borissov's words.