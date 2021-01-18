Coronavirus Case Count Reached 95 Million Globally, Over 2 Million Died

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 95 mln mark, according to data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The overall number of cases has reached 95,003,533, as many as 2,029,938 patients have died.

The United States accounts for the majority of cases (23,928,643), followed by India (10,557,985) and Brazil (8,488,099).

Russia is in fourth place, after the US, India and Brazil. According to the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, 3,568,209 coronavirus cases, 2,960,431 recoveries and 65,566 deaths have been recorded in Russia so far. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

 

