Yasen Petrov is the New Manager of the Bulgarian National Football Team

Sports | January 18, 2021, Monday // 11:33
Yasen Petrov is the new coach of the Bulgarian national football team. This was announced by the press release of the Bulgarian Football Union after the end of the meeting of the Executive Committee.

The other two candidates were Georgi Donkov and Georgi Dermendzhiev, who led the team until December.

The manager of the youth team remains Alexander Dimitrov, who until recently was also considered a candidate, and a favorite for the job. The new coach will have three difficult games in March.

 Bulgaria will start the world qualifiers - two hosts at the national stadium "Vasil Levski" with Switzerland and Italy and a visit to Belfast in Northern Ireland.

 

