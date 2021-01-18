Sofia Crisis Center Gives Shelter to Homeless in Freezing Cold Weather

Until recently the Crisis Center in Sofia housed those in need only in the evening, but because of the extremely low temperatures, homeless people are now welcome there all day.

Nearly 90 people are benefiting from the Crisis Center service at this time, NOVA TV reports.

Mina Hristova from Sofia Municipality said how many people have sought help in recent days and was the center filled to capacity.

"In the last 24 hours, 5 homeless people have turned to us for help. In addition to food and shelter here, people also receive instructions about the situation in the country. We treat them individually and also provide medical care because many are not health insured. All are tested with a rapid Covid-19 test, and if necessary a PCR test," Hristova said.

She added that if there was a more serious influx of people the Center has a capacity to admit more homeless people and no one will be left in distress.