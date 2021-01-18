New Shipment of Pfizer Vaccine Arrives in Bulgaria

The new Pfizer vaccine shipment is already in the country. It arrived this morning at Sofia Airport. However, the batch contains half as few doses than originally announced. Due to changes in the manufacturer’s production process, Bulgaria will have a little over 18,000 doses instead of 35,000. From the logistics center of Sofia Airport, the vaccines will be distributed to the regional health inspectorates in the country.

Reimmunization with Pfizer will also begin today. A second dose of the vaccine will be given to the first inoculated against the coronavirus. Among them are health minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov and Head of the National Operational Headquarters Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski.