Excessive Weight Entails Greater Risks for Covid-19 Infected

Nearly 60 percent of the population in Bulgaria is overweight, and this is one of the risk factors for the more severe course of Covid-19 infection.

„These factors are interconnected. We are in a Covid-19 pandemic, but for more than 20 years we have been facing a pandemic of obesity - we all see the result, but we struggle with something we don't know much about. This is a chronic disease that is associated with the accumulation of a large amount of adipose tissue in the body", explained to Nova TV Dr. Konstantin Grozdev, who is an abdominal surgeon at Alexandrovska Hospital.

He adds that this tissue is an "organ" in itself that creates chronic inflammation.

"It also changes a person's immune system and makes it weaker. Obesity is also associated with many accompanying diseases, leading to their development," the specialist adds.

According to him, the COVID-19 pandemic also leads to higher obesity risks among the population because people move far less.