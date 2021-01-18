Weather in Bulgaria: Still Cold but Getting Warmer
Atmospheric pressure is rising and during the day will already be higher than the average for the month.
It will be sunny with more clouds over the northeastern regions. Light west-northwestern wind will rise to moderate in northern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, according to the national weather service forecast.
Over the mountains, clouds will break to mostly sunny. In the morning hours, occasional snowfalls are expected in the higher mountainous regions of western Bulgaria. Moderate to strong northwesterly winds. Cold weather with maximum temperature of 1200 meters about -8°C, at 2000 meters – about -14°C.
Over the Black Sea coast it will be mostly sunny, denser clouds will gather over the northern coast, where moderate west-northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures will be between 1° and 2°C. The seawater temperature is 8°-9°C. Sea State – 2-3.
