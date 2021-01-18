Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 77 Newly Infected, 6,4 Percent of Tests Positive

In the past 24 hours, 77 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.

1194 tests were made - 765 PCR, 429 antigen. The percentage of positive samples remains stable - 6.4% for January 17.

121 people were vaccinated, thus their total number becomes 18,453.

By January 18, there were 46,608 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show.

During the day, nine people lost their battle with the disease, 396 were cured.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 8,483 coronavirus fatalities in our country, 156,722 have recovered.

3,485 people with COVID-19 are treated in hospitals across the country 341 of them in intensive care wards.

The total number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 carriers in Bulgaria is 211,813, of which 9,264 are medics.

The most are the newly registered cases in Sofia, Pleven and Kyustendil, in all regions they are under 10, except for the capital.

Statistics of the day by regions: Burgas - 1 new case, Varna - 1, Veliko Tarnovo - 2, Vidin - 1, Dobrich - 1, Kardzhali - 1, Kyustendil - 6, Lovech - 2, Pazardzhik - 4, Pernik - 2, Pleven - 7, Plovdiv - 4, Razgrad - 2, Ruse, 4, Silistra - 3, Sliven - 1, Sofia-grad - 30, Sofia-Oblast - 2, Stara Zagora - 1, Yambol - 2. No new cases have been identified in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Montana, Smolyan, Targovishte, Haskovo and Shumen.

13,137 people remain in quarantine.



