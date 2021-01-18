Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 77 Newly Infected, 6,4 Percent of Tests Positive

Society » HEALTH | January 18, 2021, Monday // 08:29
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 77 Newly Infected, 6,4 Percent of Tests Positive pexels.com

In the past 24 hours, 77 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.

1194 tests were made - 765 PCR, 429 antigen. The percentage of positive samples remains stable - 6.4% for January 17.

121 people were vaccinated, thus their total number becomes 18,453.

By January 18, there were 46,608 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show.

During the day, nine people lost their battle with the disease, 396 were cured.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 8,483 coronavirus fatalities in our country, 156,722 have recovered.

3,485 people with COVID-19 are treated in hospitals across the country 341 of them in intensive care wards.

The total number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 carriers in Bulgaria is 211,813, of which 9,264 are medics.

The most are the newly registered cases in Sofia, Pleven and Kyustendil, in all regions they are under 10, except for the capital.

Statistics of the day by regions: Burgas - 1 new case, Varna - 1, Veliko Tarnovo - 2, Vidin - 1, Dobrich - 1, Kardzhali - 1, Kyustendil - 6, Lovech - 2, Pazardzhik - 4, Pernik - 2, Pleven - 7, Plovdiv - 4, Razgrad - 2, Ruse, 4, Silistra - 3, Sliven - 1, Sofia-grad - 30, Sofia-Oblast - 2, Stara Zagora - 1, Yambol - 2. No new cases have been identified in the districts of Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Montana, Smolyan, Targovishte, Haskovo and Shumen.

13,137 people remain in quarantine.

 

 

 

 


We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, caseload, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria