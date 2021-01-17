Three Earthquakes Registered in Bulgaria Tonight
Three earthquakes were felt tonight in the municipality of Shoumen. According to the European Seismological Center, they have a magnitude between 2.3 and 3.2 on the Richter scale.
The first was at 23.29 with an epicenter between the villages of Radko Dimitrievo and Ivanski, the second at 23.47 in the village of Dibich and the third with an epicenter Shumen at 00.06.
There is no information about casualties and damage.
