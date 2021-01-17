COVID-19 in Bulagria: 233 New Cases, 3485 in Hospitals

233 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal, updated at midnight. 5 percent of the 4,628 tests performed are positive. 150 positive samples were detected by PCR and 83 by antigen tests.

Most are newly infected in Sofia - 55. Followed by Silistra - with 23 and Pazardzhik - with 20 new cases.

17 people died and 296 were cured. A total of 3,485 patients with coronavirus remain in hospital, of which 340 - in intensive care units.

In the past 24 hours, 206 people have been vaccinated in the country.

