Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Doubled the Salaries of Teachers, 1 Billion Were Invested in Educational Infrastructure

Business » FINANCE | January 16, 2021, Saturday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Borissov: We Doubled the Salaries of Teachers, 1 Billion Were Invested in Educational Infrastructure

"We are committed to the people - the bridge is ready. Only 3 days ago you know what the floods were like. ”This was stated by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who personally made sure on the spot of the results of the reconstruction activities. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Borissov visited the area of ​​the bridge destroyed by the incoming waters of the Mesta River and assured the citizens that the facility will be strengthened as soon as possible.

"We are fulfilling what we have made as a commitment. The foundations of the facility have been strengthened, the dikes are also being built, "said Prime Minister Borissov. The Prime Minister stressed that despite the anti-epidemic measures in our country, business, industry and construction continue to operate. "If we had not given billions for the Corporate Commercial Bank, for the Russian reactors, for the American power plants, there would have been money to cover the mountain with dikes," Borissov said.

The Prime Minister reminded that during this term the government fulfilled its commitment to double the salaries of teachers, while at the same time more than 1 billion were invested in educational infrastructure. "Huge work of the government in the field of education - computer rooms, salons, training centers. What we are doing in the educational infrastructure is huge, "said Boyko Borissov. The Prime Minister emphasized that the state supports each settlement in terms of completion and repair of kindergartens and schools. "An additional BGN 65 million has been allocated for kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia alone. And here in this region too - the population is mixed, there are Muslims and Christians, there are mosques and churches. The only way to support people is to have schools and kindergartens. We also take care of sports. Then the younger generation will be tolerant, "said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Borissov also visited the school in Hadjidimovo, where he reaffirmed the government's commitment to help complete the gym.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria