Russia’s New Ambassador Assumes High Office in Sofia in February

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed 67-year-old Eleonora Mitrofanova as ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, RIA Novosti has reported.

Mitrofanova graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. She started a diplomatic service back in 2003. In the period 2009 to 2016 she was chair of the Executive Board of UNESCO. From 2017 to 2020, she headed the Rossotrudnichestvo service (a counterpart of Agency for Bulgarians Abroad), which takes care of Russians abroad.

She will start working in Sofia in February. "Bulgaria is a wonderful, interesting country. I know many people there, I accept this task with pleasure," Mitrofanova has told the agency, Trud newspaper reported.

By virtue of another president’s decree, the hitherto Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, Anatoliy Makarov, is relieved of his post.