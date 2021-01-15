Russia’s New Ambassador Assumes High Office in Sofia in February

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 15, 2021, Friday // 17:04
Bulgaria: Russia’s New Ambassador Assumes High Office in Sofia in February wiki

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed 67-year-old Eleonora Mitrofanova as ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, RIA Novosti has reported.

Mitrofanova graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. She started a diplomatic service back in 2003. In the period 2009 to 2016 she was chair of the Executive Board of UNESCO. From 2017 to 2020, she headed the Rossotrudnichestvo service (a counterpart of Agency for Bulgarians Abroad), which takes care of Russians abroad.

She will start working in Sofia in February. "Bulgaria is a wonderful, interesting country. I know many people there, I accept this task with pleasure," Mitrofanova has told the agency, Trud newspaper reported.

By virtue of another president’s decree, the hitherto Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, Anatoliy Makarov, is relieved of his post.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, Bulgaria, new ambassador
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria