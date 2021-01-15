Magnitude 6,2 Earthquake Shook Indonesia, Dead and Injured Reported

A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia’s Sulawesi island just after midnight, causing landslides and sending people fleeing from their homes in the nighttime darkness. At least 10 people were confirmed dead and more than 200 injured but authorities were still collecting information from devastated areas.

Thousands of displaced people were evacuated to temporary shelters. The magnitude 6.2 quake early Friday was centered 36 kilometers (22 miles) south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

On Thursday, a magnitude 5.9 undersea quake hit the same region, damaging several homes but causing no apparent casualties.