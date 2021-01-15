Weather in Bulgaria: Quiet and Sunny

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 15, 2021, Friday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Quiet and Sunny pexels.com

Light snowfalls are expected in some eastern regions of Bulgaria in the morning, the national weather service reports.

Over the rest of the country it will be predominantly sunny and northwestern wind will subside in many regions.

Day highs will stay at minus 1-4 C.

Friday night clouds will again get denser starting from the west.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for January and will approach the average for the month.

Colder spell is expected in the coming days.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather in Bulgaria, January 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria