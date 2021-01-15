Weather in Bulgaria: Quiet and Sunny

Light snowfalls are expected in some eastern regions of Bulgaria in the morning, the national weather service reports.

Over the rest of the country it will be predominantly sunny and northwestern wind will subside in many regions.

Day highs will stay at minus 1-4 C.

Friday night clouds will again get denser starting from the west.

Atmospheric pressure is significantly lower than the average for January and will approach the average for the month.

Colder spell is expected in the coming days.