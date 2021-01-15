Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 535 Newly Infected, 6,728 Recovered

In the past 24 hours, 535 newly infected have been registered, 6,728 cured and 47 died of coronavirus. That's the statistics as of January 15.

7,439 tests were made - 3,937 PCR, and 3,502 rapid antigen tests were antigens. That makes 8% of the tests are positive.

Another 648 people have been vaccinated.

By January 15, 3,631 were hospitalized, with 343 in intensive care wards. There are 52,185 active cases and 14,782 people are quarantined.

210,951 are the total confirmed cases since the outbreak of the epidemic in Bulgaria.

In total,9,239 medics were infected. All in all in Bulgaria 150,370 coronavirus patients have been cured. 8,396 died.

The most infected regions are Sofia-city, Plovdiv and Varna.

 

 

