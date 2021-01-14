Bulgaria’s President with Official Address to Nation, Election Date Set for April 4

January 14, 2021, Thursday
President Rumen Radev announced the date of the parliamentary elections in spring during his extraordinary address to nation. The vote will take place on April 4, for which the Head of State has already signed a decree.

According to Radev, the elections take on a fateful meaning. He stressed the need for amendments to the Electoral Code that should not be limited to guaranteeing the voting rights of quarantined people.

"I expect the legislature to consider and vote on other proposals, such as voting by mail of Bulgarians abroad. Video surveillance at polling stations and broadcasting the process of monitoring the ballots," he added.

Radev also asked for shedding more light on the electoral administration at all levels. The President did not miss out on thanking those who responded to his invitation for consultations. 

 

 

 

 

Tags: Bulgaria, President Radev, address to nation
