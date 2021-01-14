Another Setback for WHO Mission in Wuhan, Two Members Had Coronavirus Antibodies

Two members of a World Health Organization-led team that arrived on Thursday in China’s Wuhan city to investigate the origins of COVID-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, the global body said.

The team of 15 had all tested negative for the disease prior to leaving their home countries, and underwent further testing while in transit in Singapore.

The results of nucleic acid tests were negative but showed two of the members had coronavirus antibodies, the Geneva-based agency said in a tweet.

“They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies,” the WHO said.

It is the latest setback for a mission beset by delay as well as concern over how much access the team will get.