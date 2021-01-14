Another Earthquake in Croatia
A new earthquake was registered this morning in Croatia. The quake was of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, according to the European Seismological Center.
The quake occurred at 7:46 a.m. local time. The epicenter was 43 km south-southeast of Zagreb.
On December 29, a 6.3 quake on the Richter scale shook the country. Seven people died and the town of Petrínja was destroyed.
