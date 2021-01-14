Another Earthquake in Croatia

Society » INCIDENTS | January 14, 2021, Thursday // 15:24
Bulgaria: Another Earthquake in Croatia

 

A new earthquake was registered this morning in Croatia. The quake was of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, according to the European Seismological Center.

The quake occurred at 7:46 a.m. local time. The epicenter was 43 km south-southeast of Zagreb.

On December 29, a 6.3 quake on the Richter scale shook the country. Seven people died and the town of Petrínja was destroyed.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Croatia, Earthquake
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria