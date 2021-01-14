Sozopol Beaches Badly Damaged by Pouring Rains and High Surf

Torrential rains and storm surges caused serious damage to the central beach in Sozopol. Adverse weather conditions caused huge damage to the beach strip. Most of the sand is carried into the sea, and the retaining partition wall separating the strip from the Sea Garden collapsed to the ground, complained Kiril Spasov, manager of the concession company that operates the beach, quoted by BTA.

"It's a very difficult situation, I would say - even critical. Urgent measures are needed to preserve the sand that is left and to recover the huge quantities swept into the sea. Initial analyses show that solid and unforeseen investments are needed, which we are forced to provide in a severe crisis situation and after a bleak tourist season. The second problem is that we need the cooperation of the institutions, without whose permission we cannot take restorative measures", explained Spasov.

He has sent letters to the Minister of Tourism, to the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Burgas, to the Basin Directorate and to the Mayor of Sozopol, asking them for advice on what measures to take and how the integrity of the beach should be restored and to allow the concessionaire to use the necessary equipment to repair the damage.

Spasov said the neighboring Harmani beach is even worse damaged. There are additional damage from the drainage channels of Sozopol, the waters from the pipes have "shredded" into pieces the beach strip.