Bulgarians No Longer Need Negative PCR Test for Entering Serbia
As of today, 14 January 2021, Serbia has waived the requirement for Bulgarian citizens and all arrivals from Bulgaria to Serbia to present a negative PCR test result on entry into the country.
The decision concerns both those arriving from Bulgaria and the Republic of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of North Macedonia and Montenegro. For all arrivals from other countries, Serbia continues to require a negative PCR test made 48 hours before entering the country.
If assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens may contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Belgrade, Serbia.
Phone: 00381 11 3613980
Address: Belgrade, Bircaninovastr. No. 26
E-mail: Consulate.Belgrade@mfa.bg
