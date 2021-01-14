Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Keep Falling, Occasional Snowfalls

Cold air will continue to flow in from the north-northwest and temperatures will drop even lower today. Clouds will get denser from the west and snow will fall in western Bulgaria in the afternoon. The wind from the northwest will rise again, it will be moderate and temporarily strong. Maximum temperatures between 0°C and 5°C.

Over the mountains clouds will break before noon. By noon, however, from the west, the clouds will quickly get denser and snow will fall in the mountains of western Bulgaria. Strong to stormy northwest winds will blow in the mountains. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about minus 4°, at 2000 meters – about minus 11°.

Over the Black Sea coast after a temporary decrease in cloudiness before noon, it will again be overcast in the afternoon but still without precipitation. Moderate northwestern wind. Maximum air temperature is 3°-6°C. The sea water temperature is 9°-10°C. Sea State 2-3.





