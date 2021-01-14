Covid-19 in Bulgaria: More People Recover, Fatality Cases Grow Too

Society » HEALTH | January 14, 2021, Thursday // 09:00
Within the past 24 hours, 535 are the cases of newly infected after 7,570 tests made, data from the Single Information Portal show. Nearly 7% is the number of positive tests.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Bulgaria the total identified cases of infection are 210,416.

A positive trend is the increase in the number of recovered. They are 3,094 people in the last 24 hours, and 143,642 since March.

Unfortunately, the number of deceased increases too - 70 in the last day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,349 people have lost the battle with the virus in Bulgaria.

As of January 14, 58,425 were active cases, 348 patients were in intensive care units and 3,681 patients were being treated in hospitals.

The new cases are the most  in Sofia-city – 116, followed by Plovdiv and Varna with 45 and 41 respectively.

According to the National Information System,922 medical professional in Bulgaria were infected with Covid-19, 26 new cases have been registered in the past 24 hours

1,258 people have been vaccinated, 17,038 in total.

The new cases by regions: Blagoevgrad - 17, Burgas - 23, Varna - 41, Veliko Tarnovo - 11, Vidin - 4, Vratsa - 19, Gabrovo - 5, Dobrich - 15, Kardzhali - 10, Kyustendil - 8, Lovech - 3, Montana - 9, Pazardzhik - 26, Pernik - 14, Pleven - 35, Plovdiv - 45, Razgrad - 4, Ruse - 14, Silistra - 8, Sliven - 21, Smolyan - 2, Sofia - 16, Sofia (capital) - 116, Stara Zagora - 16, Targovishte - 4, Haskovo - 24, Shumen - 21 , Yambol - 4.

 

