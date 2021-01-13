'Nazi monkey' Appears in Russian Circus

Society | January 13, 2021, Wednesday // 17:21
Bulgaria: 'Nazi monkey' Appears in Russian Circus Udmurtia Circus

Russian prosecutors have launched an investigation after a monkey wearing a Nazi uniform performed at a state circus.

The show also featured goats wrapped in Nazi flags with swastikas, according to the Russian news website Znak.

The performance was part of a show at the Udmurtia Circus in the city of Izhevsk on 8 January.

It was commissioned by the Russian Orthodox Church, which said the show symbolised the "spurning" of Nazism.

In a statement, prosecutors said they first became aware of the performance while monitoring the internet and have since launched "an investigation into the display of Nazi symbols".

Russian law forbids public displays of Nazi symbols.

The Orthodox Church, meanwhile, has defended the performance. It said the show was intended to be "a symbol of not just the victory over fascism, but also of the spurning and the global condemnation of the ideals of Nazi Germany".

The Udmurtia Circus has also rejected criticism of the performance. "Images of the animals are taken out of context," Elena Krasnova, head of PR at the circus, told the BBC.

"There is nothing unusual about such ironic or grotesque characters being used in circus performances," she added.

Images showing the monkey and the goats appear to have been removed from the Udmurtia Circus's social media accounts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: monkey, Nazi, church
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria