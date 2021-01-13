'Nazi monkey' Appears in Russian Circus

In a statement, prosecutors said they first became aware of the performance while monitoring the internet and have since launched "an investigation into the display of Nazi symbols".

Russian law forbids public displays of Nazi symbols.

The Orthodox Church, meanwhile, has defended the performance. It said the show was intended to be "a symbol of not just the victory over fascism, but also of the spurning and the global condemnation of the ideals of Nazi Germany".

The Udmurtia Circus has also rejected criticism of the performance. "Images of the animals are taken out of context," Elena Krasnova, head of PR at the circus, told the BBC.

"There is nothing unusual about such ironic or grotesque characters being used in circus performances," she added.