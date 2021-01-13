Bulgarian Professor: Vaccinated Should Be Very Careful Between First and Second Shot

After the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and before the second dose, the immunized should be protected from re-infection.

This is what Prof. Radka Argirova, President of the Bulgarian Society of Medical Virology, commented this week on the TV + and TV1.

According to her, vaccinated people should continue to be more careful ten days after the second dose of the vaccine. She recalled that all vaccines against respiratory viruses, including those against COVID-19, guarantee protection against disease, but not against infection and spread of the virus.

According to her, anti-epidemic measures should be maintained as long as "the number of newly infected people is greatly reduced."