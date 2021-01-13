Bulgaria’s Premier: We Don’t Spend Money on Tanks and Aircraft Only, We Also Build Education Infrastructure

Even in the face of the crisis, we have managed to find money not only for financing measures to support businesses and people, for medics on the frontline, for the purchase of vaccines and equipment for hospitals, but we also continue to invest in education infrastructure, stated Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at a regular cabinet sitting today.

The first BGN 2,118,718 was allocated under the three-year program of the Ministry of Education and Science for the construction and reconstruction of nurseries, kindergartens and schools.

A total of BGN 210 million is planned to be allocated under the program for each of the three years.

Borisov pointed out that the state continues to pay the monthly supplement to the pensioners in Bulgaria, as well as to support the financially affected businesses during the pandemic. He reminded of the government's commitment to double school teachers’ salaries and rise payments for university teachers. In his words, this is possible because over the years the government has been economical and responsible.

"The money saved is helping us at the moment. We have maintained strict financial discipline," the Prime Minister said.

He pointed out that Bulgaria is doing extremely well given the most liberal anti-epidemic measures in Europe. However, he said that the sooner the pandemic is over, the better because extra money was being spent to cope with it.

With the money allocated under the program 11 new schools will be built and 36 will be renovated. There will also be 35 new kindergartens and nurseries.

According to data of the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev, during the last year alone Sofia municipality received BGN 65 million and 23 kindergartens will be opened.

We do not give money only for tanks and aircraft, but also for educational infrastructure, Borisov pointed out.

Minister Valchev added that more than BGN 2 million allotted today are for the already launched projects for expansion and reconstruction of schools and for the construction of kindergartens in the municipalities of Garmen, Velingrad, Rakovski, Pomorie and Stara Zagora.



