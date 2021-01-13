Euroactive: Bulgaria May Change Tactics Towards North Macedonia

Bulgaria is trying to change its tactics towards Skopje, after the country blocked Northern Macedonia's path to the European Union in December, and yesterday the Bulgarian Foreign Minister presented an Action Plan for Cooperation in Implementing the Good Neighbor Agreement to the country's Special Envoy for Bulgaria. , Vlado Buckovski, writes Brussels-based "Euractive".

The Bulgarian document, which applies to all sectoral ministries, will be reviewed by the authorities in Northern Macedonia. As Buckovski stated, in the following period our working group will review the comments received from Bulgaria on our proposed Action Plan and a clear position will be built.

From the Bulgarian side, adds "Euractiv", the proposals in the Macedonian Action Plan will be considered, and then the two governments should give their approval and that would happen at the upcoming meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission..

Diplomatic sources for Euractive say that Sofia has proposals related to the railways and investments of Bulgarian companies in Northern Macedonia. The plan, according to the same sources, includes proposals for opening branches of Bulgarian universities in Northern Macedonia, and includes history textbooks.