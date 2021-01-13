Magnitude 4,4 Earthquake Rocked Greece This Night
An earthquake of magnitude 4,4 on the Richter scale rocked Greece shortly after midnight, the National Observatory of Athens reported. The epicenter is 17 kilometers north of the city of Agio and 32 kilometers from the city of Patras. The quake occurred about 4 kilometers deep, in mainland Greece near Nafpaktos. No casualties or injuries were reported.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismologic Centre, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale.
Our compatriots, residents of the Peloponnese region, told BNR that the quake was very prolonged. There are also many aftershocks, which are coming almost without intervals, our compatriots also said.
