Bulgaria: Flu Wave Expected in Bulgaria by End January

By the end of January, a flu wave is expected to occur. That's what Prof. Iva Hristova, Deputy Director of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said before BNT.

She pointed out that the flu virus is late this year and the initial  expectations of specialists are for a much lower flu wave.

Commenting on the upcoming arrival of Moderna vaccine today, Prof . Hristova explained that the differences with the other vaccine are small, they are in the stability of the vaccine and its its storage conditions. Moderna is stable for up to 6-7 months at minus 15 to minus 25 degrees unlike Pfizer. Moderna's vaccine will be stable for up to a month in a refrigerator. Removed from the refrigerator, it will be stable for up to 12 hours.

Moderna vaccine will not be dissolved and the main difference is in the amount of micrograms. Again, revaccination will be needed, but not in three, but in four weeks.

Prof. Hristova assured that for Moderna's vaccine there will be no differences between a man, a woman and chronically ill people can also use the Moderna vaccine.

 

