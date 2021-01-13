ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP Produced Nearly 11 Percent of the Electricity in Bulgaria for 2020

The power plant continues the reliable production of electricity for the needs of household consumers and businesses in compliance with the strictest anti-epidemic measures

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP provided nearly 11% of the total electricity produced in the country in 2020. This electricity is enough to cover the average annual needs of about 1 million Bulgarian households. "The past 2020 presented serious challenges that did not pass us by. We had to find fast and sustainable solutions to ensure the safety of employees and the capacities’ reliable operation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In spite of the hardships, thanks to the diligence and resilience of all colleagues, "ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP works exceptionally reliably and contributes its share to the stability of the energy system of the country. We continue with responsibility and professionalism in the new 2021, as well, "said Krassimir Nenov, Executive Director of ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3.

For the last 10 months, ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP has been operating in compliance with the strictest sanitary and restrictive measures that have been introduced in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The power plant has an emergency operations plan in case of abrupt changes in the epidemiological situation, together with the infrastructural and logistical potential to operate in conditions of complete isolation, if needed. ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP has also taken all necessary measures to ensure the health of its employees and external subcontractors, including providing over 10,000 virus detection tests.

ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 owns and operates the first lignite-fired thermal power plant in Southeast Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for occupational safety and environmental protection. The power plant has produced 14% of the country's total electricity production since the beginning of the year, using local energy sources and thus contributes to ensuring energy security and independence. Over BGN 1.4 billion have been invested in ensuring the TPP’s reliable operation, and in environmental protection measures. The shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electricity Company (27%).