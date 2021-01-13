Weather in Bulgaria: Rains Stop But Freezing Cold Is Coming

It will still rain and occasionally snow in the eastern regions of Bulgaria, BNT reports. Over the rest of the country clouds will be changeable, more often dense, but no rains are expected.

Western-northwestern wind will be moderate. Lows will vary between minus 4°C and 1°C, along the Black Sea coast – about 3°C. Highs will be from 1°C to 6°C.

In the mountains there will be changeable cloudiness, often considerable and light snow will fall in some places. Moderate northwestern wind will rise to strong in the open places bringing the temperatures down. By 2 pm on Jan.13 thermometers will measure -1°C at an altitude of 1,200 m and about -7° at 2,000m.

By the end of the week temperatures will fall and will be considerably lower than usual for the second part of January.