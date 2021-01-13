COVID-19: Entry into US Will Require PCR Test

World | January 13, 2021, Wednesday // 09:07
 All passengers who wish to travel to the United States by plane must present a negative coronavirus test result.

This was ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted by Reuters and AFP.

The measure enters into force on January 26. The test must be performed no more than three days before departure. It is mandatory for all passengers over 2 years of age.

Airlines will have to check the documents for the tests performed before allowing passengers to board the planes.

