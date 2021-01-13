COVID-19: Entry into US Will Require PCR Test
All passengers who wish to travel to the United States by plane must present a negative coronavirus test result.
This was ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, quoted by Reuters and AFP.
The measure enters into force on January 26. The test must be performed no more than three days before departure. It is mandatory for all passengers over 2 years of age.
Airlines will have to check the documents for the tests performed before allowing passengers to board the planes.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Iran Bans U.S., U.K. Covid-19 Vaccines
- » World Reaction after Trump Supporters Storming U.S. Capitol, Trying to Stop Election
- » Four People Dead after Trump Supporters Stormed The Capitol Building
- » Norway: Rescue Operations Continue in Search of People after the Landslide
- » Bexit: UK Begins a New Age as It Separates from EU Today
- » Covid Canceled New Year Celebrations