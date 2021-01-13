COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Number of Newly Infected Rises Again

In the last 24 hours, 750 new cases of COVID-19 infected were registered in the in 9,647 tests, show the data of the Single Information Portal, BNT reports.

Thus, the total number of positive cases in Bulgaria since the beginning of the epidemic reached 209 881 people. Of these, the active cases were 61,054.

The distribution of cases by regions: Blagoevgrad - 47; Burgas - 65; Varna - 49; Veliko Tarnovo - 17; Vidin - 11; Vratsa - 17; Gabrovo - 9; Dobrich - 15; Kardzhali - 30; Kyustendil - 18; Lovech - 14; Montana - 6; Pazardzhik - 19; Pernik - 13; Pleven - 17; Plovdiv - 52; Razgrad - 3; Ruse - 22; Silistra - 15; Sliven - 21; Smolyan - 6; Sofia - 25; Sofia (capital) - 156; Stara Zagora - 55; Targovishte - 1; Haskovo - 22; Shumen - 18; Yambol - 7.

3,945 patients remain in hospital, 367 of them in serious condition. The number of cured – 140 548 is also growing. Of these, 2,706 were registered in the past 24 hours.

The deceased increased by 47 - a total of 8,279 are the victims of the disease in our country.

15,780 people have been vaccinated. 1619 in the last 24 hours.

 

 

