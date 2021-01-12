Bulgaria’s United Patriots Oppose Voting by Mail and More Polling Stations in Turkey

IMRO stands firmly against voting by mail and more polling stations in Turkey, announced on Facebook deputy chairman of the party and co-chair of the parliamentary group of United Patriots Iskren Veselinov.

Alleged defense of voting rights of Bulgarian citizens abroad are only an attempt to attack the Electoral Code, writes Iskren Veselinov and reminds that the parliamentary group of United Patriots managed to limit the number of polling stations in Turkey with the changes adopted in 2015 and thus limit Erdogan's influence over Bulgarian home politics.

The IMRO deputy floor leader described yesterday's consultations with the President as a ‘reality show’ in which not our compatriots abroad participated, but persons who have Bulgarian passports.

The essence of another change in the electoral rules are the interests of the Turkish side and the narrow party interests of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, according to Iskren Veselinov.

He declined to comment on the United Patriots' refusal to attend the Head of State's consultations for the upcoming parliamentary vote.