Bulgaria’s Prime Minister: Real Winter Coming on Friday, Stay Alert

The situation in the country is getting back to normal, the difficulties caused by the severe weather conditions are constantly monitored, the levels of the dams are monitored and, where necessary, water is discharged under strict expert control. All relevant institutions are working in full co-ordination with each other and are on standby to respond, including to citizens' alerts.

Road covers along the republican road network are being treated with chemicals preemptively to be prepared for the expected frosty spell, cabinet members reported to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov during a working meeting which he convened in connection with the complicated weather situation in some regions of the country.

"As soon as possible, the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund should provide assistance when mayors are ready. Everyone in their own sphere should take action. On Friday, winter comes in full force, so be very careful," Prime Minister Borissov said.

During the meeting, Minister of Environment and Water Emil Dimitrov informed that necessary action was taken with regard to monitoring the levels of the dams along the borders with the neighboring countries – Greece and Turkey have been notified so that they could take preventive anti-flood measures.

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova pointed out that all local road infrastructure agencies have been instructed to start preventive treatment of road surfaces due to the plummeting temperatures. Her department works in full sync with the Ministry of Interior, she said.

The electricity transmission system in the country is under control, in places where the power supply has been cut it has already been restored, reported Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova. She assured that emergency crews were reinforced and are fully ready to respond if need be.

Currently, there are no dams that pose a risk to people's lives, informed Minister of Economy Lachezar Borisov. Since last week, aan ad hoc crisis response center has been set up at the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Supervision, which monitors water levels around the clock, the minister said.

Interior Minister Hristo Terziyski informed Prime Minister Borissov that the ministry is working in contact and coordination with all relevant institutions and the teams immediately respond to all reports. The minister added that the situation in Smolyan, where a house collapsed as a result of an activated landslide, was the most severe in the last 24 hours, but after the prompt reaction of the police and fire crews the inhabitants of the home – two adults and two children were evacuated immediately and no casualties were reported.

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Desislava Taneva stated that "Irrigation Systems" provide full assistance to Sofia Municipality. The dams operated by the company are monitored and there is a controlled water release at some of them. Minister Taneva informed that there are few flooded agricultural lands in southwestern Bulgaria, but emergency teams are working on the sites.

Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova reported on 24-hour monitoring of the situation on the territory of Sofia Municipality. She pointed out that teams have been working around the clock in places where houses were being drained off and people were being rescued. The municipality also began itemizing the damages in the affected areas. /BGNES