For Travelers’ Attention: Mandatory Online Registration Required for Arrivals in Austria as of January 15

Business » TOURISM | January 12, 2021, Tuesday // 11:50
Bulgaria: For Travelers’ Attention: Mandatory Online Registration Required for Arrivals in Austria as of January 15

As of Friday, January 15, Austria is introducing mandatory online registration for passengers who want to enter the country, BTA reported. The 10-day quarantine remains in effect, which can be terminated with a negative PCR test after the fifth day. People who enter Austria every day to work, transit passengers and arrivals for imperative family reasons are exempt from registration and quarantine. Those arriving from countries with low incidence of coronavirus are not quarantined, but they are also must register online.

Registration data include names, contact details and exact location before entering Austria. The aim is not let people avoid quarantine by transiting through countries with low morbidity rates. The registered person must also fill in the address at which he/she will reside in Austria and, if possible, the duration of his stay. Those who have made a PCR test abroad can enclose a copy of it.

The registration form in German and English is available on the government's website www.oesterreich.gv.at. An electronic or printed copy of it must be submitted on entering Austria to the border authorities from 15 January.



 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Austria, entry regulations, Coronavirus
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria