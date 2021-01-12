For Travelers’ Attention: Mandatory Online Registration Required for Arrivals in Austria as of January 15

As of Friday, January 15, Austria is introducing mandatory online registration for passengers who want to enter the country, BTA reported. The 10-day quarantine remains in effect, which can be terminated with a negative PCR test after the fifth day. People who enter Austria every day to work, transit passengers and arrivals for imperative family reasons are exempt from registration and quarantine. Those arriving from countries with low incidence of coronavirus are not quarantined, but they are also must register online.

Registration data include names, contact details and exact location before entering Austria. The aim is not let people avoid quarantine by transiting through countries with low morbidity rates. The registered person must also fill in the address at which he/she will reside in Austria and, if possible, the duration of his stay. Those who have made a PCR test abroad can enclose a copy of it.

The registration form in German and English is available on the government's website www.oesterreich.gv.at. An electronic or printed copy of it must be submitted on entering Austria to the border authorities from 15 January.







