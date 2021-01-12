Magnitude 4 Quake Rocks Turkey’s Pamukkale

An earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was registered in the Pamukkale region of Turkey's Denizli (western Turkey) district, Turkish NTV reported.

There are no reports of people injured or material damage.

The quake occurred at 9:30 a.m. local time (8:30 a.m. Bulgarian time) at a depth of 7.24 kilometers, the Directorate for Disaster management and emergencies said.

The quake was also felt in nearby regions, BTA said.