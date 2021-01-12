President of Bulgaria Holds Consultations for Elections with Parliamentary Parties

The consultations for the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for today by President Rumen Radev began.

Today the parliamentary parties are talking with him, GERB is the first party.

The Head of State Rumen Radev stressed that the purpose of the consultations initiated by him is to increase the credit of the voters to the election process.

"This is done in order to seek such a common solution, consensus between institutions, political parties, the whole society, our compatriots abroad, so that we can guarantee both their health and the right of vote to every Bulgarian citizen. Transparency and fairness of the electoral process and, what ismost important actually - boosting confidence in the upcoming elections. This requires dialogue, this requires open positions, seeking consensus and best solutions in the interests of Bulgarian citizens".

President of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva assured that lawmakers have the opportunity to work overtime despite the elections date announced in the public domain - March 28,since the term of office of the parliament is until March 26 inclusive.

Regarding the confidence of the voters, Karayancheva commented:

"The trust of the Bulgarian citizens is being undermined. Of course, the suggestions that GERB will make the elections and, in making the elections, it will manipulate them, buy voters, rig the results, further undermine the authority of the institutions. Unfortunately, Mr President, you are also involved in such talk and what we have seen in recent months is that there is a coordinated effort to undermine the trust of Bulgarian citizens in the electoral process."

GERB floor leader Dr. Daniela Daritkova and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev also attended consultations with the President on behalf of GERB. Dr. Daritkova said that it is most important to ensure health safety for the voters.

After GERB, representatives of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will talk with President Rumen Radev today. The meeting is scheduled for 10:45 a.m.