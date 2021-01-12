Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 620 New Cases, 6,7 Percent of Tests Positive

In the past 24 hours, 620 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Bulgaria.

7804 tests were made - 3491 PCR and 4313 antigen tests. The ratio between the made and positive tests is 6.7%.

688 people were vaccinated, bringing their total number to 14,161.

By January 12, there were 8,232 active cases.

During 24 hours, the battle with the disease lost 106 people, the cured were 2583.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, there have been 8,232 deaths and 137,842 have been recovered.

Currently, 4,046 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospitals across the country, as 375 of them are in intensive care wards.

The total number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 carriers in Bulgaria is 209,131, of which 9,168 are medics.

The most of the newly registered cases are in Sofia, Blagoevgrad and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 48 new cases, Burgas - 9, Varna - 41, Veliko Tarnovo - 11, Vidin - 1, Vratsa - 25, Gabrovo - 12, Dobrich - 4, Kardzhali - 8, Kyustendil - 12, Lovech - 6, Montana - 13, Pazardzhik - 32, Pernik - 20, Pleven - 26, Plovdiv - 47, Razgrad - 2, Ruse - 25, Silistra - 16, Sliven - 12, Smolyan - 7, Sofia-grad - 110, Sofia-region - 11, Stara Zagora - 39, Targovishte - 8, Haskovo - 36 , Shumen - 29, Yambol - 10.

15,940 people remain in quarantine, data from the Single Information Portal show.



