Traffic in Chaos across Bulgaria Following Heavy Rains and Snowfall

The situation on the roads across the country remains complicated due to heavy rains and snowfalls. There are currently no reports of serious road incidents.

Petrohan Pass continues to be closed due to fallen branches and snow. Teams of various services are working on the site.

The Interior Minister and the Chairman of the Road Agency have called on motorists to be cautious in the coming days because of rainfall and expected cold spell. In the past hours, roads have been blocked by fallen trees and poles, fire crews have joined in the clean-up.

During the last night in many places across Bulgariathere were fallen trees and landslides as a result of the strong wind, which made it difficult for the traffic to move.

Fire crews removed problems in the area of Zheleznitsa, Vidin - Montana road, as well as along Hemus motorway, where a truck skidded and blocked traffic on the 43th kilometer.

Currently, a road at the Vitinja Pass remains closed due to fallen branches. At the same time, the Interior Ministry appealed to drivers to be careful because of the forecasts for low temperatures.

"Rain and snowfalls will continue until Wednesday, Thursday, and then a sharp drop in temperatures is expected, which will further complicate the traffic situation," the minister said.

In several places in the Iskar Gorge last night there were also landslides. However, they were quickly removed withoutstopping traffic.

However, the Road Infrastructure Agency explained that in case of a more serious problem, drivers may have to wait. Georgi Terziyski, Chairman of the Agency, pointed out:

"Roads may be temporarily closed for cleaning, drivers should be patient and see to ti that their automobiles are properly equipped for winter."

Cars were crashed last night by a fallen tree in Pamporovo. No one was injured in the incident.

A fallen tree also blocked traffic on the main road from Rozhen to Chepelare and Progled.

Due to a serious road accident on Romanian territory of the Checkpoint "Vidin-Danube Bridge" traffic was temporarily blocked at the exit point from Bulgaria.

Due to flooded road, traffic from Godech to Dragoman in the section between 12th and 13th kilometers is temporarily restricted, the road agency also warned.