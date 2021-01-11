Bulgaria: Free Hotline Launched for Vaccination Consulting

Bulgaria‘s National Patients’ Organization launches a free hotline on tel. +359 0800 14 515 for expert consultations on COVID-19 vaccines.

From 11 January 2021, two specialists, in epidemiology and immunology will provide free information on the currently available vaccines against OVID-19.

Medical professionals will be available on the free phone 0800 14 515 every weekday from 9.00 am to 6 pm.

People may ask questions about the composition of available and expected vaccines, possible side effects, as well as vaccination for patients with various chronic diseases. Experts are very familiar with the vaccines characteristics, they monitor novelties and reports on the effects of vaccines and will share this information with citizens.

The free hotline 0800 14 515 is launched to supports patients with chronic diseases providing the possibility for free and anonymous consulting with experts in the treatment of COVID-19, diabetes, oncological and cardiac diseases. Citizens in need of consultation with a psychologist can also call this line.

The telephone line is launched with the support of VIVACOM and CallFlow. There is also information about it on the www.covid.npo.bg



