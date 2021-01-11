What You Must Know Before Traveling to Germany from “Risk Areas”, Coronavirus Tests

Germany has announced that all arrivals arriving from risk areas (which include Bulgaria) will have to undergo a coronavirus test upon entering the country, beginning on Saturday. DW explains what this means for travelers to Germany.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn announced Thursday wide-reaching new testing measures for arrivals in Germany. From Saturday, all of those arriving from designated risk areas will have to be tested for coronavirus unless they can produce a negative test certificate no more than two days old.

 

The rules apply to anyone of any nationality arriving in Germany from a so-called risk area. All will have to undergo a test for coronavirus or show a recent negative test result. These tests can be carried out in all major airports in Germany.

For travelers arriving over land, Spahn said they are required to go to testing centers if there are no testing facilities at their point of arrival.

Tests have been encouraged for all travelers arriving in Germany from anywhere, not just risk areas, since July.

 

