Bulgaria: Medics Will Be Paid BGN 10 for Each Vaccine Jab

Society » HEALTH | January 11, 2021, Monday // 15:10
The state will pay BGN 10 (EUR 5) to doctors for the administration of each COVID-19 vaccine dose. 

Since the vaccines require two doses, this means that a doctor will take BGN 20 per each vaccinated person.

The payment was agreed during a meeting with the Minister of Health Prof. Dr. Kostadin Angelov with the management of the Bulgarian Medical Union. Deputy Health Ministers Boyko Penkov and Zheni Nacheva also took part in the meeting.

The money will be paid to GPs, doctors working in diagnostic and consulting centers, doctors in medical institutions, doctors working at mobile vaccination centers, medics in regional health inspectorates. The funds will be provided by the State Budget.

The payment will be effected after the registration of vaccination in an electronic register.

 

 

