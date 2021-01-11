France Ponders Closing Borders with UK
France should consider closing its borders with Britain and other countries that have a strong presence of the new variant of the coronavirus first found in the UK, a French epidemiologist and government adviser said on Monday.
“It is important that we consider whether we need to close the borders to a limited number of countries, notably the United Kingdom and Ireland,” Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 policy, said on BFM television.
